LONDON Dec 19 British online grocer Ocado
said its full-year earnings were on track to rise by at
least a quarter after an easing of supply bottlenecks at its
main distribution centre helped weekly deliveries hit a new
record.
Ocado, which mostly sells the products of high-end
supermarket chain Waitrose, said underlying earnings for the
year to Nov. 27 would be within a range of 27.5 million pounds
to 28.5 million pounds ($42.7 million - $44.25 million), up from
22 million the previous year.
Efforts to overcome capacity constraints at Ocado's main
distribution depot in Hatfield to the north of London boosted
deliveries to a record 131,381 in the final week of the year,
the company said on Monday.
However, profit margins were narrower as the firm was forced
to take on additional staff to keep up levels of customer
service during work to expand capacity at the depot.
"We are encouraged by the operational capacity improvements
that we have made, but are disappointed that we did not achieve
as large or as early an increase as we had originally planned,"
Chief Executive Tim Steiner said.
Ocado shares closed at 71.2 pence on Friday, valuing the
company at about 377 million pounds. The company has lost almost
two thirds of its market value since floating at 180 pence in
July 2010.