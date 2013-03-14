LONDON, March 14 British online grocer Ocado reported a strong rise in recent sales, with new customer offerings driving an increase in the average number of orders per week and the size of the average order.

Ocado, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, on Thursday said gross sales rose 14.4 percent to 185.5 million pounds ($276.86 million) in the 12 weeks to Februray 24.

It said average orders per week rose 12 percent to 130,995, with the average size of each order edging up 2.2 percent to 117.99 pounds.

"We maintained the momentum in sales growth and new customer acquisition with which we entered the year," said Ocado's Chief Executive Tim Steiner.

"Further improvements to the proposition to customers that we are making this year should enhance our appeal to shoppers and enable us to continue this momentum."

Ocado also said it was in talks with Wm Morrison to license some of its intellectual property and operating knowledge to Britain's fourth biggest grocer, which is entering the online grocery market.

Founded in 2000 by three former Goldman Sachs bankers, Ocado has yet to make a profit at the pretax level.