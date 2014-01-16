LONDON Jan 16 British online grocer Ocado
posted gross sales growth of 21.3 percent in the six
weeks to Jan. 5, reflecting strong trading in the seven days up
to Christmas.
The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, said on Thursday it made gross sales
of 111.1 million pounds ($181.67 million) in the six weeks to
Jan. 5, up from 91.6 million pounds in the same period last
year.
Gross sales for the 16 weeks to 1 December 2013 were up 20.1
percent to 271.0 million pounds, the company said, and average
orders per week rose 19.1 percent to 151,743, while average
order size nudged up 0.8 percent to 111.6 pounds.
"While we are encouraged by this current trading, the
retail environment remains both challenging and competitive,
with consumer sentiment subdued, and we expect to continue
growing broadly in line with, or slightly ahead of, the market,"
the company said on Thursday.
Shares in Ocado have risen over five-fold in the last year
on the back of a 200 million pounds-plus, 25-year deal with
Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, to provide its online
grocery operation, and on hopes it could do more deals overseas.