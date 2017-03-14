LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British
online supermarket, said there were signs of pricing pressures
in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth
in its latest quarter.
"While the market remains very competitive, there are the
first signs of a change in market pricing dynamics coming
through," Chief Executive Tim Steiner said on Tuesday.
"However, it remains too early to predict how this will
unfold throughout the year, and in particular is dependent on
any future currency movements."
The firm said gross retail sales rose 13.1 percent in the 13
weeks to Feb. 26, its fiscal first quarter - the same rate of
growth as the previous quarter.
Ocado said it expected to continue to grow ahead of the
online grocery market, and substantially ahead of the market
overall.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)