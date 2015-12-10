LONDON Dec 10 British online grocer Ocado gave no update on a first technology deal with an overseas partner it is aiming to sign in 2015 as it reported a slowdown in sales growth in its fourth quarter.

The company, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket grocer Waitrose, said on Thursday its gross retail sales rose 13.0 percent to 351.8 million pounds ($534 million) in the 16 weeks to Nov. 29, having increased 15.3 percent in its third quarter.

However, the trading update made no mention of a first technology deal with an overseas retailer, a development Ocado said in September it was confident of achieving in 2015, with the focus on possible partners in north America and western Europe.

Analysts see securing international deals as the key influence on Ocado's stock market valuation.

Ocado's average orders per week increased 15.8 percent to 205,000, though average order size dipped 2.3 percent to 107.16 pounds.

Chief Executive Tim Steiner said the grocery market was challenging and competitive. "We anticipate the retail environment to remain challenging, but expect to continue growing sales ahead of the online grocery market," he said. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)