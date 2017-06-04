LONDON, June 4 British online supermarket Ocado
has struck an overseas deal with an unnamed regional
European retailer, a year and a half after missing a
self-imposed deadline to secure one.
Partnerships with retailers overseas are seen by analysts as
the key influence on Ocado's stock market valuation. However,
the firm missed its target of securing a deal by the end of 2015
and has been testing investors' patience.
Ocado said on Sunday it will provide the partner, which it
did not name, with software, know-how and support services
required to create an online grocery business.
It said orders would initially be fulfilled from the
partner's manually operated centralised warehouse.
The deal does give the partner the right to request in the
future the installation of automated mechanical handling
equipment in centralised warehouses, using Ocado technology, but
the terms of that would have to be separately agreed.
Ocado said the partner will pay an up-front fee, together
with ongoing fees that are based on the volume of products sold
online. But it did not provide details of the magnitude of the
fees or the length of the deal.
Ocado expects the agreement to be earnings neutral in the
current and 2018 financial years, and increasingly accretive
thereafter.
"Our discussions with other retailers across the globe are
ongoing and we continue to expect to sign multiple deals in the
medium term," said Chief Executive Tim Steiner.
In the Britain, Ocado sells products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose and also has its own distribution
agreement with Morrisons, Britain's fourth largest
supermarket.
Shares in Ocado have had a rollercoaster ride since listing
at 180 pence in 2010. They closed Friday at 317.9 pence, valuing
the business at 2 billion pounds.
