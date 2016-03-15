LONDON, March 15 British online grocer Ocado
reported higher sales growth in its first quarter but
gave no update on its plan to finalise a deal with key
supermarket customer Morrisons on Tuesday.
Ocado, whose range also includes products supplied by
upmarket grocer Waitrose, posted a 13.8 percent rise in
gross retail sales in the 12 weeks to Feb. 21 compared to the
same period last year and higher than the 13 percent growth it
reported in the previous quarter.
Ocado forecast that it would continue to grow at a faster
rate than the online grocery market as a whole, but made no
mention of an agreement trying to finalise with Morrisons.
Morrisons has since 2013 outsourced logistics for its own
online food business to Ocado, and the pair are in talks
regarding amendments to that deal, following Morrisons tie-up
with online retailer Amazon, announced in February.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)