LONDON Jan 14 British online grocer Ocado
outperformed its traditional supermarket rivals over
Christmas and said it was confident about prospects in 2015
despite an escalating price war.
The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, said on Wednesday sales growth in
December continued at the rate it achieved in the final quarter
of its 2013-14 financial year.
Gross retail sales in December rose 14.8 percent
year-on-year compared with a rise of 14.9 percent in the
previous quarter.
"We look forward to 2015 with some confidence and expect to
continue growing sales slightly ahead of the online grocery
market," Chief Financial Officer Duncan Tatton-Brown told
reporters.
Troubled market leader Tesco said last week its
grocery home shopping sales increased 12.9 percent over the six
weeks to Jan. 3, while Sainsbury's were up 6 percent in
its latest quarter.
Morrisons, a late entrant online through a supply
deal with Ocado, said on Tuesday online contributed 1.0 percent
to its like-for-like sale performance in its Christmas trading
period.
All of Britain's so called "big four" grocers, which
includes Wal-Mart's Asda, have cut prices in an attempt
to stem a loss of market share to discounters Aldi
and Lidl [LIDUK.UL} and are expected to cut more this year.
Ocado operates price matching schemes comparing prices
against Tesco and baskets of items.
"We're not concerned if there's a little bit more price
activity in the market," said Tatton-Brown, noting Ocado's
product range of over 40,000 items offers some protection.
"In a price competitive environment a bit of challenge on
pricing is much easier to cope with if you are seeing mid-teens
sales growth and you're seeing improving cost ratios."
Shares in Ocado, down 24 percent over the last year, were
down 1.7 percent at 403.4 pence at 1020 GMT, valuing the
business at 2.35 billion pounds.
"If it retains a pledge to price match Tesco UK then its
gross margins may be in for a bit of a hard time," said Shore
Capital analyst Clive Black.
Ocado has not made an annual pretax profit since it was
founded in 2000 but analysts are forecasting one of about 10
million pounds for its 2013-14 which ended Nov. 30, along with
underlying core earnings of 71 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6594 pounds)
