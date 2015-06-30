* Firm still targeting international deal in 2015
* In talks with "multiple parties"
* Focus on parties in north America, western Europe
* Shares down 4.3 percent on lack of concrete news
(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, June 30 British online grocer Ocado
is closing in on its first technology deal with an
overseas retailer, it said on Tuesday, disappointing investors
who had hoped for news of a firm transaction.
Ocado shares, up around 30 percent in the last three months,
fell as much as 5.5 percent in early trading.
"While Ocado remains convinced its first global deal will be
signed in 2015, the shortage of anything to communicate today is
set to reverse some of the company's recent effervescence in
terms of share price," said Bryan Roberts of Kantar Retail.
Ocado signed its first third-party deal with British grocer
Morrisons in 2013. That helped the firm to report in
February a pretax profit for the 2013-14 year, the first in its
15-year history. It also said at the time it aimed this year to
sign its first technology deal overseas.
"We've progressed conversations quite substantially," Chief
Executive Tim Steiner told reporters on Tuesday.
"We're in discussions with multiple parties and continue to
receive inbound interest and some of those discussions are at a
very detailed level," he said, adding Ocado's focus remained on
north America and western Europe.
Ocado shares, which have had a rollercoaster ride since they
debuted at 180 pence apiece in 2010, were down 4.3 percent at
411.6 pence at 0850 GMT, valuing the business at around 2.4
billion pounds ($3.8 billion).
Ocado, founded by three former Goldman Sachs bankers in
2000, has divided analysts like few other stocks, with some
viewing its home deliveries from giant distribution centres as
the future of grocery shopping and others seeing it as a costly
and complicated venture that will never make sustained profits.
The firm, whose range includes products supplied by upmarket
grocer Waitrose, reported an 11.4 percent rise in
first-half core earnings and a slight acceleration in sales
growth despite intense price competition with traditional
grocers and deflationary pressures.
For the 24 weeks to May 17, it made earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 38.2
million pounds, ahead of analysts' average forecast of about 36
million and up from 34.3 million in the same period last year.
Gross retail sales rose 15.7 percent to 511.9 million
pounds, having been up 15.2 percent in its first quarter.
Though the Waitrose contract runs to 2020, there is a
possible break point in spring 2017 requiring 18 months notice.
That means in theory either party could serve notice towards the
end of 2015.
($1 = 0.6362 pounds)
(Editing by Sarah Young and Mark Potter)