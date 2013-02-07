LONDON Feb 7 Ocado Group PLC : * FY EBITDA 34.5 million STG, up 23.9 percent * FY pretax loss 0.6 million STG versus loss of 2.4 million STG * FY gross sales 731.9 million STG, up 13.9 percent * Says CFC2 on track to open by the end of February, remains on budget * Sales growth run rate of 14.2 percent for the six trading weeks to January 6