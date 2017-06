LONDON Jan 15 British online grocer Ocado said gross sales for the six trading weeks to Jan. 6 rose 14.2 percent year-on-year to 91.6 million pounds ($147.17 million) in what it described as a "very good festive season".

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that the opening of a second warehouse, which will substantially increase its capacity, was on track.

Gross sales rose 11.4 percent to 716.2 million pounds in the 52 weeks to Nov. 25 2012, Ocado said.