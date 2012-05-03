BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE May 3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second largest banking group, said on Thursday it has updated its $5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme to allow it to issue up to $10 billion worth of unsecured notes.
OCBC's U.S. commercial paper programme was established on Aug 16, 2011. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Says unit wins land auction for 253.1 million yuan ($37.24 million) in Chongqing city