SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (IFR) - Oversea-Chinese Banking
Corporation has kicked off bookbuilding on its first
Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 issue, which is expected
to generate keen interest.
The non-cumulative, non-convertible perpetual with a call at
year five is being marketed at a guidance of 4 percent area.
The bonds will be rated A3/BBB-/BBB, way below the issuer's
ratings of Aa1/AA-/AA-.
There is a reset to a new fixed rate equal to the five-year
Singapore dollar SOR plus the initial spread.
The trigger event will be when either the Monetary Authority
of Singapore notifies the bank that a write-off is necessary or
the MAS decides on a public sector injection of capital. When
this happens, a partial or full writedown will be imposed on the
bondholders.
OCBC is sole bookrunner and will be joint lead manager with
Citi and JP Morgan.
Pricing is expected as early as today. Proceeds will be used
for general corporate purposes.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)