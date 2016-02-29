BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
HONG KONG, Feb 29 (IFR) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation is planning a covered bond programme via Barclays and Credit Agricole, according to multiple sources familiar with the issue.
The Singaporean lender will be appointing bookrunners for a debut 144A/Reg S bond that will be issued from the programme. The new bonds will target a US$1bn size and is expected to be issued in the summer, said the sources.
DBS was the first bank from the city to issue covered bonds via a US$1bn 3-year transaction in July. UOB, which wrapped up a European roadshow last week, is eyeing a euro 5-year covered bond. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde