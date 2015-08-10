SINGAPORE Aug 10 Lee Seng Wee, a shareholder
and director of Singapore's second-biggest lender
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp has died at the age of 85
after suffering a head injury.
Lee's family through different vehicles such as Lee
Foundation are ranked as the largest shareholder of OCBC, owning
more than 30 percent of the bank.
"The boards of directors, management and staff of OCBC Bank
and its subsidiaries extend our deepest condolences to the
family of Mr Lee Seng Wee," the bank said in a statement.
Lee was the chairman and CEO of OCBC from Aug. 1, 1995 to
June 30, 2003.
Forbes ranked Lee as Singapore's 16th richest man in its
2015 list, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Susan Thomas)