SINGAPORE Aug 2 Oversea-Chinese Banking Group , Singapore's second-biggest bank, said a deal to sell its stakes in Fraser and Neave and Asia Pacific Breweries to Thai investors is binding.

Companies linked to Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi bought stakes in both F&N and APB for $3 billion last month from OCBC and its affiliated groups. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)