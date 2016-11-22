DUBAI Nov 22 Bank of Singapore, a unit of
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, said on Tuesday it had
received a licence to open a branch in Dubai International
Financial Centre (DIFC) as it aims to tap demand from wealthy
individuals in the Middle East.
The bank said the licence allows it to conduct private
banking including investment, credit and wealth planning
advisory services to its ultra-high and high net worth clients.
Private wealth in the Middle East and North Africa is
projected to rise at a compound annual rate of 8.2 percent to
reach $11.8 trillion by 2020, according to research from Boston
Consulting Group. The rate of growth is higher than for most
other regions including North America, Europe and Latin America.
Bank of Singapore has held a presence since 1996 in Dubai
through its representative office based outside the DIFC, the
emirate's financial free zone. It said its assets under
management in the Middle East had doubled and net new money had
grown by almost five times over the past three years.
Chief Executive Bahren Shaari said the bank aimed to scale
up its research and advisory capabilities in the region with the
opening of the new branch, due to take place in the first
quarter of 2017.
