* Q2 net profit S$648 mln vs S$577 mln year ago
* Net interest margin fell to 1.77 from 1.86 in Q1
* Loans growth outlook scaled back to high single digits
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-largest bank by assets, warned
that loans growth will slow and margins remain under pressure
even after posting a better-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit.
OCBC's cautious outlook follows the contraction of
Singapore's manufacturing in July after two months of gains due
to a drop in new orders. The weakness is also in line with the
regional trend, with China's factory output barely growing.
The Singapore bank now expects loans growth this year to be
in the high single digits, possibly touching 10 percent, down
from the low- to mid-teens forecast it gave earlier this year,
CEO Samuel Tsien said at a media and analyst briefing on
Thursday.
"We had always expected Europe to be down, we had always
expected China to slow down a bit. But the wild card was the
U.S. I still think the U.S. will come back a bit stronger, but
maybe the time is now delayed," he said, explaining his scaled
back forecast for lending.
Tsien said loan margins will be steady to slightly lower in
coming quarters, after net interest margins fell to 1.77
percentage points in the April-to-June quarter from 1.86 in the
first three months of 2012.
DBS Group, Singapore's and Southeast Asia's
biggest bank, will report second-quarter earnings on Friday.
United Overseas Bank's results will come out on
Tuesday.
SEQUENTIAL SLOWDOWN
OCBC posted S$648 million ($521 million) in net profit for
the three months ended June, up from S$577 million a year
earlier as a 14 percent year-on-year growth in loans and a rise
in fee income offset lower loan margins and a drop in earnings
from insurance.
Its earnings were higher than the S$606 million average
forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.
But on a quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit fell from the
record of S$832 million achieved in the first three months of
2012 when earnings were boosted by gains from asset sales and a
boost in investment income at insurance unit Great Eastern
Holdings.
The bank's net interest income was 2 percent lower in the
second quarter compared with the first.
"There is a marked slowdown in loan growth compared with
second quarter 2011's 9.4 percent sequential expansion, with
general commerce loans bearing the brunt," CIMB analyst Leng
Seng Choon said in a note on OCBC's results.
"By geography, loans to Greater China fell 4.7 percent
(quarter-on-quarter), in line with our expectations," he added.
Looking ahead, Tsein said the Singapore lender remains keen
on growth despite the more subdued economic outlook.
"Our asset quality remains strong... While the economic
environment remains uncertain, we will continue to grow our
customer franchise across all key markets."
($1 = 1.2443 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ryan Woo)