China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
SINGAPORE Oct 28 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, beat expectations with a 7 percent increase in core third-quarter net profit, as loans growth pushed up interest income by 6 percent.
OCBC's net profit came in at S$902 million ($646 million) in the three months ended September, versus S$841 million excluding exceptional gains a year earlier and an average forecast of S$883 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.
Overall earnings were lower than a year earlier when OCBC had a net profit of S$1.23 billion, helped by a gain of S$391 million from an increased stake in Chinese lender Bank of Ningbo, which became a 20 percent-owned subsidiary. ($1 = 1.3965 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a