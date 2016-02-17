* OCBC Q4 net profit S$960 mln; consensus S$872 mln

* Bad debt charges up 25 pct reflecting industry trend

* Flags weakness in some oil and gas accounts (Adds CEO's comment, details on loan growth, margins)

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 21 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating expectations, but also showed a 25 percent jump in bad debt charges as an economic slowdown hits regional banks.

China's economic slowdown has hurt trade finance and weak oil prices have stymied lending to energy companies, although they have yet to impact the profitability of Singapore banks.

"The past year has been a challenging one for most industries," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

"The ongoing economic transformation and slowdown in China have created contradictory pressure on regional economies."

OCBC's net profit came in at S$960 million ($683.42 million) in the three months ended December, versus S$791 million a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$872 million from six analysts polled by Reuters.

Rival United Overseas Bank this week also reported a jump in bad debt charges and warned that S$2 billion of its oil and gas portfolio could be vulnerable if oil prices continued to stay low.

Unlike UOB, OCBC is more exposed to the Chinese economy after it bought Hong Kong-based Wing Hang Bank in 2014, which accounted for 8 percent of the group's net profit in 2015.

OCBC benefited from a 7 basis point rise in interest rate margin which helped boost its net interest income by 5 percent despite a small growth in loans.

Non-interest income climbed 26 percent largely driven by a 24 percent increase in profit from its insurance unit Great Eastern Holdings and significantly higher net trading income.

OCBC's bad debt charges for loans and other assets rose to S$193 million in the fourth quarter from S$154 million a year earlier.

Singapore's biggest bank DBS Group Holdings will report results on Feb. 22. ($1 = 1.4051 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)