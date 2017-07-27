FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singapore's OCBC quarterly profit jumps to 3-year high on wealth management
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Movie Review: Mubarakan
July 27, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore's OCBC quarterly profit jumps to 3-year high on wealth management

2 Min Read

* Net profit up 22 pct to S$1.08 billion

* Analysts had forecast average of S$988 million

* OCBC says non-performing loans ratio stable (Recasts and adds CEO comment in paragraph 3-4)

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp quarterly net profit beat expectations with a 22 percent jump to its highest level in almost three years, boosted by its wealth management and insurance business.

Kicking off the results season for Singapore banks, the city state's No. 2 lender said on Thursday its overall loan portfolio remained sound and its non-performing loans ratio was stable over the last three quarters.

"Strong business momentum was achieved across all three business pillars – banking, wealth management and insurance," CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

"Income growth was broad-based, lending activities were up, assets under management continued to rise, and underlying insurance business growth continued."

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.08 billion ($796 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$885 million a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of S$988 million from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

Income from wealth management unit rose 52 percent, helped by its $225 million acquisition of Barclays' Asia wealth management business, which it completed in November. Net profit at OCBC's insurance arm more than doubled to S$279 million. ($1 = 1.3562 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

