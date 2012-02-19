BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook for Indonesian banking system to positive from stable
SINGAPORE Feb 20 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, buoyed by strong loan growth, beating expectations.
OCBC reported net profit of S$594 million in October-December, compared to S$505 million a year earlier.
This compared to an average forecast of S$551 million, according to five analysts polled by Reuters.
OCBC is in the process of a leadership change as CEO David Conner retires in April after a decade at the bank. He will be replaced by Samuel Tsien who heads the corporate bank.
The result comes a week after DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income upward by 17 percent.
SEOUL, June 13 Following are South Korea's latest monthly money supply indicators, released by the Bank of Korea on Tuesday: April March Feb L money supply (pct, y/y) +7.7 +7.0 +7.3 M2 money supply (pct, y/y) +6.6 +6.2 +6.2 NOTE: - L money supply measure covers all cash, deposits at financial institutions and money market instruments issued. - M2 money supply measure excl