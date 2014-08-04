BRIEF-Engaged Capital reports 16.9 pct stake in Rent-A-Center
* Engaged capital flagship master fund, lp - on april 20, withdrew nomination of carol mcfate for election as director at annual meeting - sec filing
SINGAPORE Aug 5 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted a 54 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, beating expectations thanks to brisk loan growth and a strong performance from its insurance unit.
OCBC earned S$921 million ($739 million) in the three months ending in June, compared with S$597 million a year earlier. The profit was above the S$796 million average forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters. (1 US dollar = 1.2460 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)
WASHINGTON, April 20 European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday he hoped a deal between international lenders and Greece that would allow new loan disbursements would materialise by the end of May.