SINGAPORE Feb 11 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted an 11
percent rise in quarterly profit on back of strong loan growth
and fee income, but missed analysts estimates due to higher
costs linked to its newly acquired Hong Kong unit.
OCBC said operating expenses rose 29 percent from a year
earlier, while provisions for soured loans and other assets
doubled, in part due to the consolidation of Wing Hang Bank.
OCBC said net profit for the October-December period came in
at S$791 million, below an average forecast of S$862 million
from six analysts polled by Reuters. It reported a net profit of
S$715 million a year earlier.
The result came after DBS Group Holdings,
Singapore's biggest bank, on Tuesday posted a 4.5 percent rise
in core fourth-quarter net profit, but missed analysts'
estimates due to higher bad debt provisions linked to China.
