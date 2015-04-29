SINGAPORE, April 30 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, posted an 11
percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating market
forecasts, as 20 percent loan growth underpinned strong net
interest income.
OCBC earned S$993 million ($751 million) in the three months
ended in March, compared with S$899 million a year earlier.
The profit figure was better than the S$883 million average
forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters.
DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, on
Monday posted a 10 percent jump in core first-quarter net
profit, above analysts' estimates, helped by a double-digit rise
in loan growth and strong wealth management fees.
($1 = 1.3215 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)