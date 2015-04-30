* OCBC posts 11 pct rise in Q1 net profit, above forecasts
* UOB just misses forecasts with 1.6 pct in rise Q1 net
* UOB posts lower loan growth compared to rivals
(Adds UOB's results, OCBC CEO comment)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, April 30 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp beat expectations with an 11 percent rise
to record quarterly net profit, as the consolidation of its
newly acquired Hong Kong lender Wing Hang Bank helped it post
robust loan growth.
But smaller rival United Overseas Bank booked a
1.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit, narrowly missing
analysts' forecasts.
Despite a slowdown in the domestic property market and
China-linked trade loans, Singapore's banks have managed steady
earnings growth although analysts are predicting that pace will
weaken in the coming quarters.
Net income for OCBC, Singapore's second-biggest bank, came
in at S$993 million ($751 million) in the three months ended in
March, about 12 percent above analysts' estimates and joining
sector leader DBS Group Holdings in posting record
earnings for the quarter.
With the inclusion of Wing Hang Bank, customer loans surged
20 percent in the quarter, though that was a milder 4 percent
without it.
"The solid set of results demonstrates the increased
diversity of our earnings base, and the progress that we are
making in deepening our presence in our key markets," OCBC CEO
Samuel Tsien said in a statement.
United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-biggest lender,
booked S$801 million ($606 million) in net profit, on loan
growth of 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
Its loans grew 4.3 percent in Singapore, but jumped an
average 15 percent in countries in the Southeast Asian region
which accounts for a third of its loan portfolio.
DBS reported first-quarter loan growth of 11 percent but
forecast 2015 loan growth would be a slower 6 percent on a
constant currency basis, down from a earlier forecast of 8
percent.
Rating agency Moody's Investor Service said the slowdown in
the domestic property market due to government imposed cooling
measures had made for an improved balance of risk for
Singapore's banks.
"This is positive for the quality of new loans granted by
Singapore banks because these loans are granted under stricter
criteria," Eugene Tarzimanov, senior credit officer at
Moody's Financial Institutions Group Asia Pacific told Reuters.
($1 = 1.3215 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)