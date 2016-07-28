* OCBC Q2 net profit S$885 mln vs consensus of S$882 mln
* UOB Q2 net profit S$801 mln vs consensus of S$769 mln
* Both report flat to lower net interest income
* Singapore oilfield services firm Swiber says to liquidate
(Wraps up OCBC and UOB results; adds oil & gas sector exposure
and Swiber announcement)
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, July 28 Two of Singapore's top banks
flagged mounting concerns about loans to the oil and gas sector,
on the same day that a prominent local oilfield services firm
announced it was winding up, under the weight of crushing debt.
The dour outlook from Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
and United Overseas Bank, Singapore's second- and
third-largest lenders by assets, respectively, came as Swiber
Holdings said on Thursday it had filed for
liquidation, making it the biggest local name to fall victim to
the slump in oil prices.
OCBC and UOB, along with Singapore's No.1 lender DBS Group
Holdings, have long maintained prudent lending
standards and adequate capital levels to become some of the
safest banks in the world.
But oil's 60 percent slump over the past two years is
beginning to impact them, as the lenders' main activity is
centred on Southeast Asia, a region for which oil and gas is a
key industry. Banks are being hit by both poor demand for loans
from the sector and by more loans turning sour.
"The loan demand is very weak," OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien told a
quarterly earnings briefing, adding that the oil and gas
services sector continues to be under pressure.
"Our distressed indicators for this portfolio continue to
deepen, but have not broadened," Tsien said.
Over the next year-and-a-half, bonds totalling nearly S$1.2
billion ($881 million) from energy and offshore marine issuers
in Singapore will mature, with S$615 million due just over the
next five months, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
OCBC's total oil and gas exposure was S$12.6 billion, nearly
half of which to the offshore oil services segment.
UOB expects that over the next one to two years the key
concern for the bank will be companies in the oil and gas
sector, its CEO Wee Ee Cheong told a briefing,
QUARTERLY RESULTS
OCBC posted a 15 percent drop in quarterly profit, hit by
lower insurance income, though UOB surprised with a 5.1 percent
jump in earnings on higher trading income.
However, net interest income was weak at both banks, which
also saw bad-debt provisions climb.
OCBC said its customer loans contracted 2 percent from a
year ago due to lower trade loans and reduced offshore
borrowings of Chinese companies due to more favourable onshore
borrowing rates in China.
Shares of UOB were down 1.6 percent in late afternoon trade,
while OCBC fell 0.6 percent. Shares of DBS, which will report
results on Aug. 8, were down 2.6 percent.
($1 = 1.3500 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)