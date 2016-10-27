* Q3 net profit S$943 mln; consensus S$834 mln
* Non-interest income up 25 pct on insurance, wealth units
* Bad debt charges up almost 11 pct
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp beat estimates with a 5 percent rise in
quarterly profit, helped by gains from its insurance and wealth
management units, although it warned of a challenging operating
environment.
The city-state's lenders must contend with growing risks to
earnings as credit woes deepen for the offshore services sector,
which has been hit hard by a drop-off in orders due to a
near-two year rout in oil prices until early this year.
Net profit for Singapore's No. 2 bank came in at S$943
million ($678 million) in the third quarter as its insurance and
wealth management business powered a 25 percent climb in
non-interest income.
The result handily beat expectations for a decline in profit
with the average estimate at S$834 million from five analysts
polled by Reuters.
But provisions for bad debt jumped almost 11 percent to
S$166 million, while net interest income dropped 6 percent due
to lower loan volumes and a weaker net interest margin.
"We continue to keep a firm grip on cost, maintain strong
liquidity and capital, and ensure prudent levels of
provisioning," Chief Executive Samuel Tsien said in a statement.
Offshore firms that have said they are struggling with debt
payments include oilfield services company Swiber Holdings
, which was placed under judicial management this
month.
Signs of weakness in a trade-dependent economy and the
domestic property market are also further squeezing loan demand.
($1 = 1.3911 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)