SINGAPORE Aug 2 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-largest lender, expects net
interest margins to stabilise or decline slightly over the
coming quarters, Chief Executive Officer Samuel Tsien said.
At a media conference on Thursday, Tsien said competition in
the mortgage market has been tough, both for new mortgages as
well as pressure to refinance existing mortgages.
On Thursday, OCBC reported a 12 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by strong loan
growth and a surge in trading income.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)