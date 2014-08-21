SINGAPORE Aug 21 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, is in talks with a
group linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to
sell its stake in property firm United Engineers Ltd,
two people familiar with the talks said.
OCBC and its linked companies have a nearly 36 percent
deemed interest in United Engineers, according to its 2013
annual report.
If the talks succeed, the Charoen-linked group will have to
make a takeover bid for United Engineers, which has a market
value of $1.2 billion.
The sources declined to be identified because the deal is
not public. OCBC declined to comment, while United Engineers did
not provide an immediate response.
Charoen-linked companies could not be immediately reached
for comment.
Bloomberg reported the news of talks between OCBC and
Charoen earlier.
United Engineers' shares were up 7.42 percent at S$2.46
before being halted on Thursday.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rujun Shen; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)