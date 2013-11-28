HANOI Nov 28 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp has sold all 85.83 million shares it
owned in VPBank, a Vietnamese partly private lender, to
Vietnamese investors, the Hanoi-based bank said on Thursday.
The share sale, representing 14.88 percent of VPBank, was
completed on Nov. 22, leaving no foreign ownership in the
Vietnamese bank, VPBank said in a statement without giving any
value or reasons for OCBC's move.
The unlisted VPBank, fully known as the Vietnam Prosperity
Bank, is the country's 10th largest partly private lender in
terms of assets.
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)