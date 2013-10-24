* Early suitors now balking over price - sources

By Denny Thomas and Saeed Azhar

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd have emerged as new potential suitors for Wing Hang Bank Ltd, hoping the Hong Kong family-run lender will help them expand revenues abroad.

Sources familiar with the matter said Singapore's No. 2 lender and China's No. 4 bank are considering bids and have become the most serious contenders for Wing Hang as others who had initially shown interest are now balking over the price.

Wing Hang's main shareholders are seeking 2 to 2.2 times price to book, sources said. At that ratio, it would be valued at around $5.9 billion. Wing Hang was not available for immediate comment.

Other possible bidders include Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, Australia's No. 4 bank, and Singapore's third-biggest lender United Overseas Bank Ltd , sources have said.

Wing Hang Bank Ltd, with a market value of $4.6 billion, is one of four Hong Kong family-run lenders that have become increasingly attractive as gateways between mainland China and the wider world.

Chong Hing Bank Ltd, another Hong Kong-based family-run bank, is near a deal to be bought by Yue Xiu Group, a trading arm of China's Guangzhou city government. Chong Hing's shares were suspended on Thursday pending a merger announcement.

China's economic clout and the growth of the offshore yuan fixed-income market is enticing foreign lenders to look for footholds that will help them expand on the mainland.

Mainland Chinese banks are also seeking to branch out beyond their home turf - Hong Kong is Asia's sixth-biggest bank loan market and a major source of financing for mainland Chinese corporates.

Wing Hang's main shareholders said last month they had received preliminary offers from independent third parties but did not name them. Its shares ended 2.5 percent higher on Thursday and have gained 41 percent since the bank was put in play.

Hong Kong's banking market is dominated by HSBC Holdings Plc , Standard Chartered Plc and Chinese lenders, making it challenging for small-and mid-sized lenders to compete.

MORE CONS THAN PROS

OCBC is rated by analysts as one of Asia's strongest banks with Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.9 percent. But it has lagged domestic rival DBS Group Holdings Ltd in North Asia. DBS's Hong Kong unit, which was formed through an acquisition, is the fifth-biggest bank in the commercial city.

OCBC earned just 5 percent of its first-half core profit from Greater China, while Singapore accounted for 61 percent.

OCBC declined to comment on a possible bid for Wing Hang.

Analysts expressed doubts as to whether a Wing Hang bid would be good for OCBC.

"We fear investor reactions to any Singaporean bank daring to go down the path of buying into a highly competitive sector with very high challenges of long term competitive sustainability," said Kevin Kwek, a banking analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co in Singapore.

Kwek noted that DBS after almost ten years in Hong Kong is only now showing consistent profitability.

Analysts have also warned that banks trading below Wing Hang's price to book ratio would find it difficult to justify an acquisition.

Wing Hang trades at a trailing price-to-book ratio of 1.72. OCBC trades at 1.55 times while China's AgBank trades at 0.94 times. ANZ trades at 2.1 times, and UOB at 1.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

AGBANK AMBITIONS

For China's AgBank, a successful deal would be its first major acquisition outside its home market since a record-breaking $22.1 billion IPO three years ago and one that could help it catch up with other state-run rivals.

While such a purchase would put a dent in the bank's cash pile, it would beef up its onshore and offshore deposit base. AgBank currently has just six overseas branches. Bank of China, by comparison, is in 36 countries.

"To date, Agricultural Bank of China does not have overseas acquisition plans," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

But people with direct knowledge of the matter said AgBank is working with a financial adviser to explore a Wing Hang offer. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Of China's Big Four banks, AgBank was in the worst shape when the government began its restructuring of the banking industry roughly eight years ago. Although it was the last to list, the bank now has a market value of $135 billion.

It has 350 million customers - more than the population of the United States - allowing it to secure a steady stream of deposits. But it suffers from the weakest asset quality among its peers.

Shares in China's AgBank dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday, while OCBC's stock edged up 0.7 percent.