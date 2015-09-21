Sept 21 Insured U.S. commercial banks earned
28.1 percent less in trading revenue in the second quarter
compared with first quarter, squeezed by low interest rates and
weak currency trading, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency said.
The banks' trading revenue fell by $2.2 billion from the
first quarter to $5.5 billion and 14.2 percent from the second
quarter of 2014, the OCC said in a report on Monday.
The OCC, an independent bureau of the U.S. Treasury
Department, regulates all U.S. banks and federal branches of
foreign banks.
The 28.1 percent decline compared with an average fall of 25
percent for each second quarter since 2009, Kurt Wilhelm,
director of the OCC's Financial Markets Group, said in a
statement accompanying the report.
Trading will struggle to keep pace with historical numbers
until revenue increases from interest rate and foreign exchange
products, he added.
Revenue from interest rate products rose 18 percent to $3.4
billion, while revenue from foreign exchange products fell 58
percent to $855 million.
Revenue from the two combined was 4 percent below the
average figure for second quarters since 2009.
Net current credit exposure, the primary metric the OCC uses
to measure credit risk in derivatives activities, fell 19
percent compared with the first quarter, to $406 billion.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Anil D'Silva in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)