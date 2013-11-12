By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 12 A regulator of the top U.S.
banks on Tuesday published new ground rules over when it would
tell banks to hire outside consultants, after critics accused it
of botching a review of past home foreclosures.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency could require
a bank to retain an independent consultant if the problems are
severe and the agency is concerned about the bank's ability to
fix the issues, it said in the new guidance.
Those banks would also have to vet the consultant's
credentials and independence, and provide that information to
the OCC. The agency could still veto a selection if that review
did not meet its standards, the OCC said.
"While consultants can provide knowledge, expertise, and
additional resources, we must take care to ensure they maintain
independence and are subject to appropriate oversight,"
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said in a statement.
The new guidance comes months after lawmakers and advocates
heaped criticism on the agency for its management of a
consultant-led review that had been intended to compensate
borrowers harmed during the 2009-2010 foreclosure crisis.
The OCC and other regulators told more than a dozen banks to
hire consultants to review their past foreclosures for any
problems, but those reviews proved slow and expensive.
Banks spent some $2 billion on the reviews, much of it paid
out to the firms that conducted them, including Promontory
Financial Group, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, and
Deloitte & Touche, amounting to nearly $20,000 per loan file.
Earlier this year regulators decided the reviews were taking
too much time and money with no funds yet paid to any borrowers.
Thirteen banks agreed to pay $9.3 billion to end the reviews and
directly compensate foreclosed borrowers.
The OCC has also required similar consultants in cases where
it ordered banks to improve their anti-money laundering programs
and review past transactions for suspicious activity.
Other regulators have also cracked down on the use of
outside consultants. In June, Deloitte's financial advisory unit
agreed to pay $10 million and refrain for one year from new
business with certain New York banks to settle accusations from
New York's Department of Financial Services related to the
firm's review of money laundering controls at Standard Chartered
Bank.
At the time the head of the New York agency, Benjamin
Lawsky, said the case was just the start of an investigation
aimed at reforming the consulting industry.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Chris Reese)