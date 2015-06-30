NEW YORK, June 30 The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said banks are making progress implementing regulatory guidelines after leveraged loan structures remained weak in 2014, driven by record investor demand for floating-rate debt and a smaller supply of new credits.

In its semi-annual risk perspective released Tuesday, the OCC said that while covenant-lite issuance fell, the percentage of loans arranged without full lender protections increased to 74 percent in 2014, compared with 60 percent the year before.

Companies' average debt compared to earnings also increased to 4.9 times last year from 4.7 times in 2013. Yet despite some weak underwriting trends in 2014, the OCC said it is seeing improvement.

"I will tell you that the market trends and the monitoring that we have been doing do show some positive signs," Darrin Benhart, deputy comptroller for supervision risk management at the OCC, said on a call Tuesday.

"We have seen some recent market data that has shown some stabilization from the previous increasing trends, for example in debt multiples, and we see that as encouraging."

Regulators issued updated leveraged lending guidance in 2013 to curb risky lending that they deemed could pose a systemic threat to the financial system if unchecked.

MAKING SAFER

The guidance is aimed at making the $840 billion US leveraged loan market -- which extends credit to non-investment grade rated companies -- safer after regulators found that certain lending characteristics were "aggressive." In 2014 they began monthly monitoring of banks' loan commitments.

In the guidelines, the OCC along with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said covenant-lite loans were an example that "prudent underwriting practices have deteriorated." Although covenant-lite issuance fell 12 percent in 2014, reflecting an overall decline in loan issuance, volume of the debt was still three times the level seen in 2007.

Leveraged loan issuance fell 17 percent in 2014 from record volume in 2013, but was still the second-highest level in the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. New loans related to merger and acquisition transactions increased 21 percent last year.

Issuance was driven by a record volume of collateralized loan obligations, the largest buyers of the debt, and low interest rates. A record $123.6 billion of CLOs were arranged in the US in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The average leverage ratio measured as total debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for new large corporate loans issued in 2014 increased to 4.9 times, a level last reached in 2007, according to the report. In 2013 leverage was 4.7 times, according to the report. In the guidance regulators said leverage of more than 6.0 times "raises concerns."

"The combination of higher initial leverage, weaker loan structures and riskier borrower profiles indicates increasing credit risk in this segment, which remains a significant supervisory concern," the OCC wrote in the report.

The regulators are working on the Shared National Credit (SNC) review, which is an annual -- soon to be bi-annual -- examination of the credit quality of large loan commitments.

Last year a larger focus was placed on leveraged lending during the SNC with regulators issuing a supplement about the implementation of the guidelines as well as an answers to frequently asked questions.

"Banks are making progress in implementing the interagency leveraged lending guidance," the OCC said in Tuesday's report. "The quality of newly originated loans will continue to be a focal point in the agencies' SNC review for 2015." (Editing by Michelle Sierra and Leela Parker Deo in New York and Christopher Mangham in London)