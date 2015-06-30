By Kristen Haunss and Lynn Adler
NEW YORK, June 30 The Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency (OCC) said banks are making progress
implementing regulatory guidelines after leveraged loan
structures remained weak in 2014, driven by record investor
demand for floating-rate debt and a smaller supply of new
credits.
In its semi-annual risk perspective released Tuesday, the
OCC said that while covenant-lite issuance fell, the percentage
of loans arranged without full lender protections increased to
74 percent in 2014, compared with 60 percent the year before.
Companies' average debt compared to earnings also increased
to 4.9 times last year from 4.7 times in 2013. Yet despite some
weak underwriting trends in 2014, the OCC said it is seeing
improvement.
"I will tell you that the market trends and the monitoring
that we have been doing do show some positive signs," Darrin
Benhart, deputy comptroller for supervision risk management at
the OCC, said on a call Tuesday.
"We have seen some recent market data that has shown some
stabilization from the previous increasing trends, for example
in debt multiples, and we see that as encouraging."
Regulators issued updated leveraged lending guidance in 2013
to curb risky lending that they deemed could pose a systemic
threat to the financial system if unchecked.
MAKING SAFER
The guidance is aimed at making the $840 billion US
leveraged loan market -- which extends credit to non-investment
grade rated companies -- safer after regulators found that
certain lending characteristics were "aggressive." In 2014 they
began monthly monitoring of banks' loan commitments.
In the guidelines, the OCC along with the Federal Reserve
and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said covenant-lite loans
were an example that "prudent underwriting practices have
deteriorated." Although covenant-lite issuance fell 12 percent
in 2014, reflecting an overall decline in loan issuance, volume
of the debt was still three times the level seen in 2007.
Leveraged loan issuance fell 17 percent in 2014 from record
volume in 2013, but was still the second-highest level in the
past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. New loans
related to merger and acquisition transactions increased 21
percent last year.
Issuance was driven by a record volume of collateralized
loan obligations, the largest buyers of the debt, and low
interest rates. A record $123.6 billion of CLOs were arranged in
the US in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The average leverage ratio measured as total debt to
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) for new large corporate loans issued in 2014 increased
to 4.9 times, a level last reached in 2007, according to the
report. In 2013 leverage was 4.7 times, according to the report.
In the guidance regulators said leverage of more than 6.0 times
"raises concerns."
"The combination of higher initial leverage, weaker loan
structures and riskier borrower profiles indicates increasing
credit risk in this segment, which remains a significant
supervisory concern," the OCC wrote in the report.
The regulators are working on the Shared National Credit
(SNC) review, which is an annual -- soon to be bi-annual --
examination of the credit quality of large loan commitments.
Last year a larger focus was placed on leveraged lending
during the SNC with regulators issuing a supplement about the
implementation of the guidelines as well as an answers to
frequently asked questions.
"Banks are making progress in implementing the interagency
leveraged lending guidance," the OCC said in Tuesday's report.
"The quality of newly originated loans will continue to be a
focal point in the agencies' SNC review for 2015."
(Editing by Michelle Sierra and Leela Parker Deo in New York
and Christopher Mangham in London)