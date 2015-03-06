BRIEF-PEM Q1 net profit rises to 4.5 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 4.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED PROFIT OF 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 6 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved options clearinghouse OCC's plan to boost shareholders' equity to $247 million from $25 million at end 2013, OCC said on Friday.
Under the plan, stockholder exchanges have also committed to providing up to $117 million in replenishment capital in the event of unexpected losses, OCC said in a statement.
Chicago-based OCC, formerly known as the Options Clearing Corp, processes trades for all 12 U.S. options exchanges including the CBOE Holdings Inc's Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock-options market. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results