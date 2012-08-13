By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 13 Julie Williams, chief counsel
at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is retiring
from her post after 19 years of government service, the OCC said
on Monday.
Williams, who will step down on Sept. 30 and leave the
government by the end of 2012, has been heavily involved in
helping to implement key provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform law.
Her departure comes as the OCC's role in overseeing the
nation's largest banks has become even more critical since the
financial crisis.
The agency in the past has been criticized for being a
relatively light regulator, but it now has a new chief, Thomas
Curry, who was formerly a member of the board of the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp.
At the FDIC, Curry was a righthand man to then-Chairman
Sheila Bair, who gained a reputation as a tough cop for Wall
Street.
The OCC recently came under scrutiny on Capitol Hill after
it came to light that JPMorgan Chase is facing nearly $6
billion in trading losses after a derivatives hedging strategy
executed in London went wrong.
The OCC has said it will review whether executives should
have to give back compensation and whether the bank provided the
regulator with enough information about the trades. Some
lawmakers have questioned whether regulators, including the OCC,
looked past red flags.
During her career at the OCC, Williams has served as chief
counsel for four different comptrollers, as well as two short
stints as acting comptroller of the currency.
The OCC said that over the years, she worked on numerous
policy areas including stronger privacy policies for banks and
using consumer testing to improve bank disclosures.
"In her 19 years at the OCC, her contributions to the agency
and her role in the world of financial services regulation have
been extraordinary," Curry said in a statement.
The OCC said Deputy Chief Counsel Daniel Stipano will serve
as acting chief counsel from October through the end of the
year, and Deputy Chief Counsel Karen Solomon will then fill in
until March while the agency searches for a permanent
replacement.