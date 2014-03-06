HOUSTON, March 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp's
board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Stephen
Chazen's total compensation by about 75 percent in 2013 as part
of the U.S. oil company's overhaul of executive pay, according
to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Chazen received $6.9 million in salary and stock awards last
year, compared with $28.5 million in 2012, according to the
company's proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Ray Irani, the longtime chairman of Occidental who was voted
out by shareholders last year, received total compensation of
$20.6 million, a figure that included a $14 million separation
payment and $572,503 for security services, according to the
proxy.
After the company's 2013 annual meeting where only 63
percent of shareholders supported the company's executive pay
package, the board changed the compensation program
significantly for Chazen and other executives, the proxy said.
For example the board decided to "narrow the gap" between
the value of Chazen's total compensation with that of other
Occidental executives, the filing said.