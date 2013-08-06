HOUSTON Aug 6 Occidental Petroleum Corp unit Centurion Pipeline said on Tuesday that it will proceed with building a Cline shale pipeline system in Texas to move crude oil from four counties to its existing Colorado City station.

The 100-mile, 75,000 barrels per day system will move crude from Sterling, Coke, Tom Green and Mitchell counties to the Centurion station in Scurry County, Texas, the company said.

The system is expected to come online by July 2014.