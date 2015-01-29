BRIEF-Merrimack reports Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
(Corrects date to Jan. 29 from Jan. 28)
WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 29 Oil and natural gas producer Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its fourth-quarter production rose slightly amidst falling commodity prices, but still expects to pump more this year.
The company, which also operates pipelines and produces chemicals, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $3.41 billion, or $4.41 per share.
The year-ago results included units that Oxy spun off last month to form California Resources Corp, making year-ago comparisons difficult.
Oxy also sold natural gas acreage in the U.S. Midwest last February for $1.4 billion.
Excluding those deals, Oxy said it earned $560 million, or 72 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
Quarterly production rose 4 percent to 616,000 barrels of oil equivalent.
For 2015, Oxy said it will cut its capital budget by 33 percent to $5.8 billion. The company expects full-year production to rise 6 percent to 10 percent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wabtec announces board/management appointments; increases dividend 20 percent