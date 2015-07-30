July 30 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 85 percent as crude oil prices plunged from last year's levels.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $165 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 13 percent to 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

