BRIEF-Cascades evok expands into U.S.
Cascades evok expands into U.S.
July 30 Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 85 percent as crude oil prices plunged from last year's levels.
The company posted second-quarter net income of $165 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with $1.08 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 13 percent to 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.