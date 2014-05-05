BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company, reported a 2.6 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The company's net profit inched up to $1.39 billion, or $1.75 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.36 billion, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 4 percent to $6.09 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia and East Timor said on Tuesday they aim to reach an agreement on a maritime border by the end of September, which would end a decade-old row between the two nations that has stalled a $40 billion offshore gas project.