May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp raised
its forecast for 2016 production forecast and reported a
quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier when it
recorded an asset impairment charge of $324 million.
The company reported a profit of $78 million, or 10 cents
per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $218
million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Production from ongoing operations rose to 590,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day from 531,000 boe/d.
The company expects oil and gas production to rise 4-6
percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 2-4
percent.
