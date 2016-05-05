May 5 Occidental Petroleum Corp raised its forecast for 2016 production forecast and reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier when it recorded an asset impairment charge of $324 million.

The company reported a profit of $78 million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $218 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production from ongoing operations rose to 590,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from 531,000 boe/d.

The company expects oil and gas production to rise 4-6 percent this year, compared with its earlier forecast of 2-4 percent. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)