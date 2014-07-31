July 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an 8.2 percent rise in profit for the second quarter, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.

The fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company's net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $1.32 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $6.28 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)