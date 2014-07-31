BRIEF-Surmodics Q2 non-gaap EPS $0.05
* Surmodics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results, updates fiscal 2017 financial guidance
July 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp reported an 8.2 percent rise in profit for the second quarter, helped by higher prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The fourth-largest U.S. oil and gas company's net income rose to $1.43 billion, or $1.82 per share, from $1.32 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 5.2 percent to $6.28 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DETROIT, April 27 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit that beat analyst expectations, and reiterated its pretax profit forecast for 2017.