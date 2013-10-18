WRAPUP 5-China warns against force as North Korea prepares celebration
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
Oct 18 Oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum Corp said it is looking to sell a minority stake in its Middle East and North Africa operations and will consider options for some Rocky Mountain assets.
The divestment, part of a broader plan to split up the company, also includes a possible sale of some of its 35-percent stake in the general partner of pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline LP for pre-tax proceeds of about $1.3 billion.
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
April 13 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin, spanning New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado, to an affiliate of privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion.