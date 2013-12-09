* Gulf firms team up for potential Oxy MENA unit stake bid
By Dinesh Nair and David French
DUBAI, Dec 9 Three state-owned Gulf firms are
considering a joint bid for a minority stake in Occidental
Petroleum Corp's Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
unit, a deal that could be worth between $8 billion and $10
billion, three banking sources said.
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Development Co, Qatar
Petroleum and Oman Oil Co have formed a consortium
and have picked Citigroup to advise them, the sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday. They spoke on condition
of anonymity as the information is not public.
Occidental, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, said in
October it planned to sell a minority stake in its MENA
operations as part of a restructuring meant to lift its
valuation. On Monday two of the sources said it could sell a 40
percent stake to the three Gulf firms.
Occidental and Qatar Petroleum were not immediately
available for comment, while Citi and Mubadala declined to
comment. Oman Oil could not be reached for comment.
Occidental's planned sale fits a trend of U.S. oil companies
disposing of assets elsewhere in the world in order to tilt
strategy towards the shale gas boom in North America.
ConocoPhillips is offloading assets in Kazakhstan,
Algeria and Nigeria in deals generating around $9 billion in
total.
At 1629 GMT, Occidental shares were up 0.6 percent at
$93.40, against a 0.3 percent increase for the S&P 500.
RARE COLLABORATION
The Gulf proposal marks a rare three-way collaboration
between state-owned energy firms. One of the stumbling blocks to
any deal will be how the trio overcome political hurdles to
managing its acquisition, one of the sources said.
Among the positives - given the cost associated with buying
the stake on offer, it is unlikely that other bidders will
emerge to challenge them.
"The stake is pretty big for a single buyer. It was always a
deal which made sense for a consortium to look at but this is
not a done deal yet and there are several dynamics to it which
needs to be addressed," the source, a Gulf-based banker, said.
"We don't see much international interest for an asset like
this and the chances of another consortium being formed are
limited but not impossible."
The grouping shouldn't have any problems funding the $8-10
billion price tag, given the significant wealth each firm
generates through hydrocarbons and other avenues.
Qatar Petroleum controls the state's infrastructure in the
oil and gas sector, which generated more than half of Qatar's
gross domestic product in 2012, according to the Qatar
Statistics Authority. Mubadala's cash on hand at June 30, 2013
was 17.1 billion dirhams ($4.66 billion).
Should they seek bank finance, a bridge loan would be the
likely route and there would be significant interest from banks
to fund it, given the high profile and financial strength of all
three, a second Gulf-based banker said, drawing comparisons with
the $61 billion bridge loan used by Verizon for its
acquisition of Vodafone's U.S. business.
In the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat drew heavy
demand for an $8 billion loan package backing its purchase of
Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom earlier this year.
The Middle East accounts for more than a third of
Occidental's worldwide oil and gas production with net developed
and undeveloped oil and gas assets in the region totalling more
than 15 million acres, according to its website.
Among its assets are the Al Hosn Gas Project in the United
Arab Emirates, one of the largest natural gas fields in the
region which it is developing in a joint venture with Abu Dhabi
National Oil Company.
The firm also has assets in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq,
Yemen and Libya.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
