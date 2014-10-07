Oct 7 Any sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp's
roughly 330,000 acres in North Dakota's oil-rich Bakken
shale formation would make strategic sense for the company,
which is likely eager to strike a deal, two analysts said on
Tuesday.
Oxy is looking to sell its Bakken holdings, which are
largely undeveloped, for as much as $3 billion, according to a
report from Bloomberg News.
Even with the recent dip in crude oil prices, the
divestment "makes sense to us, strategically," Raymond James
analysts Pavel Molchanov and Kevin Smith said in a note to
clients on Tuesday.
"This is substantially undeveloped acreage, and Occidental
has long cited it as a likely monetization candidate, so it's
been puzzling why the company kept it this long," the analysts
said.
Oxy is spending about $510 million this year on its North
Dakota holdings, and any buyer would have to invest significant
capital to boost production. Currently, Oxy is the 18th-largest
oil producer in North Dakota with about 17,000 barrels per day
as of July, trailing peers of the same size and even
much-smaller rivals.
Oxy said last October that it would pursue "strategic
alternatives" for some of its North American assets, including
those in North Dakota. In a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, the
company reiterated that position.
Oxy shares fell 2.3 percent on Tuesday to close at $94.87.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder. Editing by Andre Grenon)