April 8 The board of Occidental Petroleum Corp
, which has said it is searching for an eventual
replacement for Chief Executive Stephen Chazen, denied on Monday
that there was a "fight at the top" over the succession.
The Wall Street Journal reported recently that Ray Irani,
the oil company's chairman and former long-time CEO, was pushing
to replace Chazen, who is 66 years old.
"All decisions regarding CEO succession planning were made
over many meetings by the independent directors alone in
executive session, in accordance with best governance
practices," the Occidental board said in a statement. "Dr. Irani
did not attend, and did not play any role in, these meeting
deliberations."
Shares of Occidental, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company,
gave up an early gain to trade 1 percent lower on Monday
following the announcement.
Occidental said in mid-February that it was seeking a
replacement for its CEO, who joined Occidental in 1994 and took
over as CEO in mid-2011 after serving under Irani as chief
financial officer for more than a decade.
With Irani due to retire next year, a Chazen departure would
mark the end of an era for the Los Angeles-based company. Irani
took over in 1990 after tycoon Armand Hammer built it up from a
small firm over three decades.
"I am not aware of any differences between me and the Board
as to the Company`s strategies," Chazen said in the statement on
Monday. "I did not ask to leave at this time, but I respect the
Board`s decision to seek a new generation of leadership."
Irani, who is 78, confirmed that he would retire as
executive chairman and as a board member at the end of 2014.
The board said its deliberations over CEO succession did not
involve or consider a change in the company's strategy or
long-term goals. "There were no schisms, nor philosophical
divisions in the directors` decision," the statement said.
The company acknowledged that 2012 had presented challenges,
including a disappointing stock performance and execution
inefficiencies as the company ramped up production.
Chazen acknowledged the ballooning costs publicly last
October and set aggressive targets to reduce them, with early
efforts yielding higher-than-expected profits for the fourth
quarter.
The board said its independent directors, responding to the
turmoil of 2012, decided it was time to seek new leadership for
the longer term, and retained a search firm to assist it. With
Chazen up for re-election to the board at the May 3 annual
meeting, the company disclosed the succession planning to
investors.
Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Sankey said shareholders, in his
team's experience, "overwhelmingly favor" Chazen, and they might
register their disapproval of the chairman and board by voting
against them ahead of the meeting, though he noted both the
chairman and board had strong support last year.
Shares of Occidental were down 1 percent at $81.03 in early
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has
shed 14 percent since the start of 2012, having slipped 7
percent since the announcement of the Chazen replacement search
on Feb. 14.
But the shares had been rallying recently on the prospect of
a shareholder vote for change prompting a restructuring, Sankey
said in a research note.