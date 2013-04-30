April 30 Shareholder advisory firm Glass Lewis
has reversed its original recommendation for a vote against
Occidental Petroleum Corp Executive Chairman Ray Irani
after the company clarified its plans for Chief Executive Steve
Chazen.
Occidental, the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, had been
forced earlier in the month to deny there was a "fight at the
top" between the two long-serving executives.
Glass Lewis had originally been concerned that the continued
presence of 78-year-old Irani on the board as chairman would
prevent Occidental from finding a replacement for Chazen, 66.
But with Chazen, like Irani, now set to stay on until the end of
2014, that was no longer relevant, Glass Lewis said.
On Monday, Occidental announced its plan for Chazen to say
on as CEO, as well as changes to its governance and compensation
programs.
"Nevertheless, we believe shareholders should closely
monitor the application of these policies, specifically as they
may pertain to Mr. Irani," Glass Lewis said in an update on
Tuesday to its previous recommendations for Occidental
shareholders.
But Glass Lewis also said shareholders should still vote no
in an advisory vote on the company's executive compensation,
despite changes that include cutting the CEO's bonus to "no more
than 20 percent" from 40 percent, and cutting the annual common
stock grant to non-employee directors by at least 20 percent.
Late on Monday, investor advisory firm ISS reaffirmed its
recommendation to vote against Irani for the board but
recommended a vote for the company's executive compensation
plan, calling the new policies a move in a "positive direction."