Nov 2 Occidental Petroleum Corp, the
fourth-largest U.S. oil company said on Friday it faced an
attack on its email system a few years ago, at a time when the
energy industry emerged as a prime hacking target.
The disclosure follows a year after the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a lengthy document detailing
when publicly traded companies should report hacking incidents.
"In 2009 and 2010 Occidental experienced a cyber attack on
its email system, which had no effect on its operations,
financial systems or reputation," the company said in its
quarterly filing with the SEC, released on Friday.
Occidental acknowledged in the new "risk factor" that cyber
attacks on businesses had escalated in recent years and it
relies on electronic networks to run its operations, which have
"multiple layers of security to mitigate risks of cyber
attack."
An Occidental spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment.
A report by leading security firm McAfee in May found that
cyber espionage was on the rise, with Chinese hackers stealing
field data and cutting-edge technology from energy companies
around the world since at least 2009.